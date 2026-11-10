In Romania, representatives of the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) have presented two separate scenarios for large-scale territorial reform in recent weeks. One option предусматривает the merger of all communes with populations not exceeding 3,000 people.

Purpose of the changes

As Romania Insider reports, the proposed changes could help reduce public spending. The reform issue is being raised as Romania seeks to keep its deficit below the 6.2% target.

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Statement by the reform coordinator

PSD Vice President and the party's coordinator for territorial reform Dragoș Benea said on November 9, after a party meeting, that PSD is working on several scenarios for merging small localities. He spoke about options for merging small localities as part of preparations for territorial reform.

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