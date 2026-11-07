In Australia, forensic psychiatrist Kerry Eagle called for responsibility for the mental health of prisoners in New South Wales prisons to be transferred to the Justice Health medical service rather than prison system staff. In her view, Corrections Services NSW employees should identify people in crisis, but their condition should subsequently be managed by specialists with clinical training, ABC News reports.

Current supervision system

Prisoners considered at risk of suicide or self-harm are currently referred to a responsible Corrections Services NSW employee. That employee draws up an immediate support plan that determines the level of risk, place of detention and intensity of supervision. A person may be transferred to a safe cell, where hanging points are minimised and monitoring is conducted through video cameras and personal checks.

The case is later reviewed by a risk intervention group comprising two Corrections Services NSW employees and one Justice Health representative. Usually, this is a guard, an employee of the prison system’s services and programs, and a nurse. If they disagree over the further management of a prisoner, the decision is made by the prison governor.

Eagle, who is the clinical director of Justice Health but commented on the situation as a private practitioner, said that this system has no evidence base as a medical intervention. She stressed that correctional staff do not have the skills and training to assess patients’ mental state, level of distress and clinical needs.

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Investigation findings and bed shortages

An ABC investigation identified dozens of coronial findings since 2015 that documented shortcomings in the care of prisoners with mental disorders. The coroner who investigated the death of Simon Cartwright in 2021, after he waited 17 days for a bed at a psychiatric facility, said that Corrections Services NSW should not be in a position where it has to care for a person with mental illness.

According to 2020 data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, nearly half of people entering New South Wales prisons had mental disorders. Among these prisoners, half had been treated for depression, 39% for anxiety, 18% for schizophrenia, and 14% for bipolar disorder.

In October 2023, the New South Wales government promised to create another 109 beds for forensic mental health care over four years, which was meant to increase capacity by 50%. At the same time, Eagle noted that the current arrangement, under which prisoners remain the responsibility of Corrections Services NSW, prevents their transfer to such facilities.

Corrections Services NSW said it works with Justice Health through multidisciplinary teams. A Justice Health representative said the service intends to adhere to medical principles, identify risks and improve prisoners’ access to treatment. Corrective Services Minister Anoulack Chanthivong said he expects people in custody to receive proper medical and psychiatric care.

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