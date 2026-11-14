PUK withdraws from Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government — The National

The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), led by Bafel Talabani, has withdrawn from the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government. This came after the parliament in Erbil resumed its work, having been politically paralysed for two years. The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) held elections for the parliament’s leadership despite a boycott by the PUK, The National reports.

The PUK demanded an agreement on the distribution of key posts before the parliamentary session. The National Stance Movement, the Kurdistan Islamic Union and the New Generation Movement also boycotted the session. Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani called on all parties to support the resumption of parliament’s work, stressing that the move was not directed against any political force.

Dispute between the two parties

The KDP, founded in 1946 by Mustafa Barzani, has its main support in Erbil and Duhok. Its key representatives are Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani. The PUK was founded in 1975 by Jalal Talabani, who, together with other Kurdish politicians, broke away from the KDP; the party has strong positions primarily in Sulaymaniyah.

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The rivalry between the two forces has already escalated into armed conflict: in 1994, disputes over territories, political influence and customs revenues led to a civil war. In 1998, the sides concluded an agreement in Washington through US mediation that ended the hostilities. Until the formal unification of the administrations in 2006, the region effectively had two administrations — one controlled by the KDP in Erbil and Duhok, and the other controlled by the PUK in Sulaymaniyah.

Risks of a new division

Analysts note that the current legal and political circumstances differ from the situation in the 1990s. Iraq’s Constitution recognises the Kurdistan Region as a federal entity, but does not define a procedure for individual provinces to leave an already existing autonomous region. According to researcher Mohammed Salih, Sulaymaniyah and Halabja could lose a significant part of their powers if they separated without being recognised as a separate federal region.

Bafel Talabani called talk of creating two governments premature and completely ruled out the possibility of violence. At the same time, he said the dispute was a long-standing conflict between the region’s two political forces. A KDP representative expressed hope that the sides would be able to reach an agreement in the coming weeks or months.

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