French club Paris Saint-Germain won 3-2 away against Nice in Nice, France, in a French league match. Desire Doue suffered a knee injury shortly after scoring and left the pitch in tears. Channel NewsAsia reported on the course of the match.

PSG comeback after an early goal

Nice opened the scoring in the eighth minute: Mohamed Amoura finished the hosts' first attack with a precise low shot into the far corner. PSG equalised in the 31st minute, with Senny Mayulu converting a penalty awarded for handball after a VAR review.

Less than a minute later, Doue put the visitors ahead after scoring from an Achraf Hakimi pass. Seven minutes later, he was carried off after collapsing while putting weight on his right leg following what appeared to be a routine movement.

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Medical examination awaited

PSG head coach Luis Enrique said the team needed to wait for medical examinations, but Doue's injury appeared serious. According to him, the player was in the dressing room after the match.

Ousmane Dembele, who came on as a substitute after a month-long break, assisted Ferran Torres in the 85th minute as he extended PSG's lead. In stoppage time, Nice defender Ali Abdi reduced the deficit. After 11 matches, the Parisians have 26 points and extended their lead at the top of the table to five points.

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