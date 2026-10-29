Scientists have determined that the mass deaths of Adélie penguins on the Danger Islands near the Antarctic Peninsula in early 2024 were caused by avian cholera, a bacterial disease, rather than avian influenza. NPR reports.

In March 2024, veterinarian Ralph Vanstrels and his colleagues arrived on the islands expecting to document the consequences of the spread of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza. On just one landing ramp, which the researcher compared in size to an airport runway, the team found more than 537 penguin carcasses. Researchers estimate that the total number of dead Adélie penguins and other bird species was in the thousands, but they were unable to conduct a full count because they had to work quickly.

Low virus concentration

During the expedition, avian influenza virus was indeed detected in samples from the carcasses, but its concentration was low. For birds that had died recently, this did not match the expected pattern if H5N1 had been the main cause of their deaths.

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After the expedition returned, Vanstrels' colleagues in the Netherlands examined the tissues under a microscope and found bacteria. They determined that the disease had been caused by a bacterial infection — avian cholera. The study results were published in October in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

A disease that has received little monitoring

Avian cholera differs from cholera in humans. According to Vanstrels, the strain adapted to birds does not pose a significant risk to people, but the disease causes bird deaths in different parts of the world, especially in cold environments where the bacterium reproduces well.

Researchers note that the disease was last sought on the Antarctic Peninsula 25 years ago. Vanstrels suggests that avian cholera outbreaks may have occurred regularly but gone unnoticed. Scientists stress the need to track other infections as well, rather than focusing only on avian influenza.

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