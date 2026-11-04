Pakistan’s opposition party PTI has said it is ready to accept the support of JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman in its struggle against the government. PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja said this in Islamabad, Dawn reports.

PTI’s position

According to Raja, PTI is ready to welcome anyone who sides with the party and supports its struggle. He noted that different political forces may join the movement for varying periods of time, but their support should not be refused.

The PTI secretary general added that the party does not consider Maulana Fazlur Rehman a “savior” or “messiah” and does not place special hopes on any one person. At the same time, PTI seeks to expand its movement and will accept the JUI-F leader’s support if he offers it.

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Meetings with Imran Khan

PTI also stated that relatives of the party’s founder, Imran Khan, who is in custody, were once again denied access to him at Adiala prison. Lawyer Awais Younas Chaudhry told Dawn that lawyers Gohar Ali Khan and Salman Akram Raja, as well as Abdullah Khan, the son of Uzma Khanum, arrived at the prison, but were not allowed to meet Imran Khan.

The previous day, barrister Salman Safdar, Imran Khan’s lawyer, was allowed to meet the imprisoned PTI founder.

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