In Islamabad, the core committee of Pakistan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party expressed concern over the health of the imprisoned party founder and former prime minister, Imran Khan. The party called on Pakistan’s chief justice to ensure the effective implementation of court orders regarding his treatment, Dawn reports.

The committee meeting took place following reports that Khan’s blood pressure had risen to 192. In a PTI statement, these figures were described as extremely alarming. Party representatives also said that medical facilities in the prison were inadequate and that Khan’s family and personal doctors faced obstacles in accessing him.

PTI’s demands

The committee demanded that Khan’s personal doctors be granted immediate and unhindered access to him, that the necessary medical examinations and diagnostic tests be conducted, and that he be transferred to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad for a comprehensive examination and treatment.

PTI stressed that protecting Khan’s health and life is an urgent humanitarian issue. The party also called on its lawmakers, party chapters and officials to raise the issue of his treatment and rights in parliament, provincial assemblies and other forums.

Previous Supreme Court ruling

Imran Khan has been in custody since August 2023. At the end of January, it became known that he had developed a condition in his right eye — central retinal vein occlusion — after which he was taken to hospital several times.

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On August 18, Pakistan’s Supreme Court ordered the former prime minister’s transfer to Shifa International Hospital. An annex to the prison administration’s report stated that a doctor from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences examined Khan on August 1, when he complained of uncontrolled blood pressure fluctuations, palpitations, headaches and restlessness.

A medical board that examined Khan on August 10 recommended daily one-hour walks, access to newspapers, magazines, television and books, as well as more frequent meetings with close relatives or his wife. In the board’s view, this could help control anxiety and blood pressure.

At the same time, authorities took Khan to the state-run Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences and then returned him to prison. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar explained the transfer to another hospital by citing the security situation, which, he said, had been created by PTI supporters on the road to and near the medical facility. The party denied these claims and accused the government of deliberately failing to implement court orders.

PTI’s core committee also expressed concern over the condition of the imprisoned party vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi after he fell in prison and called for his immediate transfer to a hospital for a comprehensive examination and treatment.

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