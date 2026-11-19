Vladimir Putin, the leader of the aggressor state Russia, said at the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen, China, that the forum should set a unifying tone amid the fragmentation of the global economy. He called on participants to develop a constructive agenda for cooperation, Anadolu Agency reports.

Shenzhen Declaration

According to Putin, Russia supports the draft final Shenzhen Declaration prepared for approval by the meeting participants. He also called partnership with the economies of the Asia-Pacific region a strategic course for Russia and said that the country is an integral part of the region.

Putin said that the Asia-Pacific region has become one of the drivers of global development. He cited a forecast according to which economic growth in APEC member economies could reach 4.8% this year, which, according to him, significantly exceeds the global average.

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Cooperation and logistics

The Russian leader said he was interested in close cooperation with APEC participants in high-tech industries, particularly nuclear energy. He also announced readiness to share digital experience and developments in artificial intelligence, provided that data sovereignty and security are protected.

Separately, Putin invited the region's economies to make more active use of the logistics routes being developed by Russia. According to him, more than 80 mutually beneficial projects and initiatives have been implemented with the forum's partners over recent decades.

Founded in 1989, APEC brings together 21 economies, including China, the United States, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.

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