Russian President Vladimir Putin, the leader of an aggressor state, has transferred Japan Tobacco International's stakes in four Russian companies to temporary administration by decree. They were placed under the management of the Russian company Industrial Assets, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters.

Decree concerning four companies

The document does not state the reasons for this decision. Previously, the Kremlin linked similar steps to the actions of states that the Russian authorities call “unfriendly.”

Japan Tobacco International is part of Japan Tobacco Inc. The company describes itself as Russia's largest tobacco products manufacturer by sales volume. JTI did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the decree.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Previous asset transfers

In September, Russian authorities placed the assets of Swiss food company Nestle, German wholesaler Metro AG and French retailer Auchan under temporary administration. In October, Moscow took control of the Russian assets of another four European companies.

Russian authorities explained the October decision by European countries' support for Ukraine and what they called the illegal expropriation of Russian property. In October, Russia's Foreign Ministry also called the sale of drones to Ukraine by a Japanese company a hostile step and warned of a harsh response. Last month, Russia reported the detention of a Japanese journalist on Sakhalin on suspicion of espionage.

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