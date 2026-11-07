Russian President Vladimir Putin, of the aggressor state, has expanded the list of Japan Tobacco International (JTI) entities placed under temporary administration in Russia. Three more entities were added to the four companies listed in the original decree, Channel NewsAsia reports.

What the decrees provide for

On Thursday, Putin signed a decree transferring JTI’s Russian assets under temporary administration. Stakes in four group companies were transferred to the management of the Russian company Industrial Assets.

A separate decree published overnight extended this measure to three more companies owned by JTI Investments Sarl. According to Interfax, these entities performed import, management and holding functions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The company’s position

Industrial Assets head Anton Pivovarov told the Russian outlet RBC that the company would seek to preserve production, the existing workforce, and uninterrupted fulfillment of obligations to employees and business partners.

The decrees do not explain the reasons for this decision. Previously, the Kremlin linked similar asset seizures to actions by states that Russia considers unfriendly.

After the first decree was published, JTI said it was aware of the decision and was assessing the situation and possible courses of action, prioritizing the interests of stakeholders, primarily employees. JTI is part of Japan Tobacco Inc., about 37% of whose shares are owned by the Japanese government. The Russian business generates approximately 10% of Japan Tobacco Group’s revenue and about 25% of its operating profit.

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