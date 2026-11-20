Russian President Vladimir Putin, the leader of the aggressor state, said that Moscow would not agree to halt attacks on energy facilities and shipping after Ukraine struck the Kerch Bridge in temporarily occupied Crimea, which is part of Ukraine. He said this in Shenzhen, China, after talks with the leaders of China and the United States, The Japan Times reports.

According to Putin, he had instructed Russia’s Security Council to consider a possible agreement to halt attacks at sea and against energy infrastructure. However, following the strikes on the bridge, such arrangements would not be made, the Russian president claimed. He also said that Russia would respond to the attacks.

Strike on the bridge

Ukraine’s military confirmed a new strike on the road-and-rail Kerch Bridge, illegally built by Russia on temporarily occupied Ukrainian territory. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Neptune missiles were used to strike railway tracks on the structure, which it called a symbol of the occupation of Crimea. According to the publication, no casualties were reported.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

This was the third strike on the bridge in a week, after which train traffic was briefly suspended. Earlier on Tuesday, Ukrainian drones and missiles, according to videos and images, destroyed the bridge’s central road span.

Repair estimates

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin told Russian state television that about a week would be needed to assess the repair timeline. According to him, some sections could be restored within one to two months.

At the same time, Inger Kron, an engineer at the Danish consulting company COWI, believes that replacing the approximately 227-meter road span and arch could take more than a year. She explained that this would require manufacturing a new large steel structure, while a temporary solution with supports could complicate the passage of ships under the bridge.

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