Qantas prepares to cut 850 jobs in Australia — The Guardian

Australian airline Qantas is preparing to cut 850 jobs in the country and transfer some functions to Accenture's team in India. The changes are part of an upgrade of back-office systems, processes and data, with greater investment in technology and artificial intelligence.

Agreement with Accenture

As The Guardian reports, Qantas has signed a multi-year agreement with Accenture to upgrade its back-office systems. Some services are planned to be transferred to Accenture's large team in India.

Qantas CEO Vanessa Hudson said the carrier would consult with employees who may be affected by the changes and with unions before making final decisions. The first changes are expected to take effect by the middle of next year. According to her, the pace and scale of technological change are unprecedented for the business, and the decision is not related to employees' contribution or commitment.

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Job cuts at Australian companies

Qantas's plan became the third major announcement of corporate restructuring in Australia in three weeks, following statements by National Australia Bank and Canva. At NAB, the changes affect 2,500 positions, while at Canva they affect 1,200. Altogether, cuts, relocations or restructuring at the three companies have affected about 4,550 corporate jobs.

Qantas's restructuring is taking place amid rising aviation fuel costs. The company previously said that customer demand remains resilient, but it will continue to adjust fares and transport volumes in response to fuel costs.

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