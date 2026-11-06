Qantas Group said it will reduce the combined domestic capacity of Qantas and Jetstar by 4% in the 2027 financial year and will continue adjusting fares in response to rising fuel costs. This was reported in an ABC News article about the company's market update released ahead of its annual general meeting.

Fuel costs

Qantas expects fuel costs in the first half of the new financial year to amount to $3.8 billion. The company also extended hedging for about 85% of its annual fuel costs, primarily using Brent crude.

According to ABC News, the price of Brent exceeded $100 per barrel, while before the US attack on Iran in February it stood at about $60. Qantas said fuel prices are expected to remain high throughout the 2027 financial year. The company links the increase in costs to the war in the Middle East.

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Demand and financial performance

Despite the planned reduction, Qantas reported resilient demand for international and domestic travel. According to the carrier's assessment, international demand is supported by customers redirecting trips from the Middle East to other destinations. Corporate and government travel, according to the company, remains stable and is being monitored.

In April, the group had already reduced domestic capacity and raised fares because of fuel costs. In August, Qantas reported a net profit of $1.3 billion for the 2025/26 financial year, nearly 20% lower than a year earlier. Underlying profit before tax fell by nearly 14% to $2.1 billion, while revenue rose by 7% to $25.5 billion.

The company also cancelled a planned $150 million share buyback. Qantas forecasts that its capital expenditure will be at the lower end of the previously announced range of $4.3 billion to $4.6 billion.

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