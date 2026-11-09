Qatar’s state energy company QatarEnergy has agreed to acquire a 25% stake in the offshore Petroleum Exploration License 0082 (PEL82) in Namibia, held by US-based Chevron. This was reported by The National.

Distribution of stakes in the project

Upon completion of the deal, Chevron will retain a 55% stake in PEL82. Namibia’s Namcor and Custos Energy will each hold 10% stakes. The transaction requires standard regulatory approvals.

The PEL82 licence covers blocks 2112B and 2212A. Its area is about 11,450 square kilometres offshore Namibia, while water depths within the licence area range from 350 to 2,300 metres.

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Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs and QatarEnergy CEO Saad al-Kaabi said the deal is intended to strengthen the company’s relationship with Chevron and expand and diversify QatarEnergy’s presence in Namibia.

Exploration in the Orange Basin

Namibia is becoming one of the centres of oil and gas exploration in Africa following new discoveries in the offshore Orange Basin. According to estimates cited in the report, these discoveries may contain about 11 billion barrels of light oil and 2.2 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

The US International Trade Administration notes that, if the deposits are commercially confirmed, the new discoveries could potentially more than double Namibia’s gross domestic product by 2040. QatarEnergy is also working in Namibia on exploration blocks together with Shell and France’s TotalEnergies.

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