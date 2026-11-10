In Brisbane, Australia, the city council has proposed increasing the permitted building height in the Fortitude Valley entertainment district to 40 storeys. The Sustainable Growth Precinct Plan provides for the construction of thousands of new homes as part of a “high-rise development instead of urban sprawl” strategy.

New height limits

Under the proposal, limits are planned to be raised from 30 to 40 storeys on sites between St Pauls Terrace and Brooks Street, along Ann Street and near Cathedral Place. On the outskirts of the district, the maximum building height would gradually decrease to 30 storeys and below.

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said that rules for the entertainment district and noise protections should be strengthened. According to him, new buildings must be designed with the understanding that residents will be living near nightlife and live music venues. This was reported by ABC News Australia.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Consultations and criticism

Public consultations on the proposal will run from November 13 to December 18, with the final plan expected in 2027. Fortitude Valley became the latest district in this strategy: higher height limits had previously been envisaged for Indooroopilly, Carindale and Nundah. Near the Indooroopilly and Carindale shopping centres, the permitted height will increase to 25 storeys, and near Nundah village and railway station, to 15 storeys. These changes will take effect on December 11.

Emeritus Professor Brian Roberts criticised the council’s approach, calling it an example of incoherent piecemeal development. In his view, 40-storey buildings do not fit Brisbane’s scale. Brisbane Residents United representative Elizabeth Handley called on the authorities to focus on social housing rather than high-rise residential complexes and expressed concern about preserving the city’s character.

Read us on