Nvidia’s board of directors is preparing to consider the dismissal of CEO Jensen Huang following reports of probable extramarital relationships, The Verge writes, citing The Wall Street Journal. According to the WSJ, the board could have held a meeting on Huang’s future at the company as early as November 11.

Reports of probable relationships

The Verge notes that The New York Times reported on a second probable extramarital affair involving Huang. According to the newspaper, it concerns Nvidia’s vice president of healthcare, Kimberly Powell, who reports to the CEO. The NYT also reported that they may have been filmed showing affection toward each other during Nvidia’s March conference.

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Internal investigation

Earlier, Nvidia and Huang confirmed a relationship with another woman, who is referred to in reports as a probable Chinese spy. As The Verge writes, the company subsequently announced the launch of an internal investigation and the engagement of former U.S. federal prosecutor Jun H. Kim and the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. According to the WSJ, the board of directors may make a decision regarding Huang before this review is completed.

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