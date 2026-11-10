In Taiwan, TSMC’s board of directors approved investments of up to $1 billion in artificial intelligence developers Anthropic and OpenAI. This is a decision by the world’s largest contract chipmaker, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Investment allocation

TSMC plans to spend up to $500 million to acquire Anthropic shares at its initial public offering price. The company also intends to direct up to $500 million toward purchasing OpenAI preferred shares.

Anthropic, the developer of the Claude model, on Tuesday set its IPO price range at $70–78 per share. The company is seeking a valuation of up to $1.4 trillion, which could make its stock market debut one of the largest in history. Separately, Anthropic is raising $26 billion through a private placement involving investors including Alphabet-owned Google, Nvidia, AMD and Microsoft.

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Demand for AI chips

TSMC is a key supplier to leading AI companies, including Nvidia, whose graphics processors underpin many modern artificial intelligence models. The chipmaker seeks to benefit not only from supplying AI infrastructure but also from owning stakes in leading developers of this technology.

Last month, TSMC reported its sixth consecutive quarter of record profit and said demand for AI chips remains exceptionally high. The company expects revenue to grow by about 44% in 2026, while demand continues to exceed its production capacity. TSMC is also expanding production, including investing $265 billion in manufacturing capacity in Arizona and assessing possible projects in Texas.

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