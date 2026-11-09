The EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN) approved Italy’s application of the National Escape Clause (NEC), which makes it possible to increase spending on defense and energy security. This was reported by ANSA English, citing Italian Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti.

Flexibility for the budget

According to Giorgetti, the decision will enable the country to strengthen its defense capabilities and energy security while complying with the recommended net expenditure path and maintaining the sustainability of public finances.

The minister also said that the inclusion of energy in the NEC mechanism resulted from Italy’s initiative. In his view, other European countries will also be able to use this instrument.

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Energy measures

Italian authorities discussed with the European Commission energy security measures for which they plan to use the flexibility provided for by the clause. They concern the development of renewable energy production and storage, as well as improving the energy efficiency of schools, hospitals, and other public buildings.

The list also includes sustainable mobility, in particular local transport and railway infrastructure. Giorgetti noted that the European Commission must assess the actual costs of each individual measure after implementation. Italy will submit updates on these measures every six months.

Limits for 2027–2028

According to the minister, Italy’s 2027 budget law provides for the use of NEC flexibility for defense spending of up to 0.3% of GDP in 2027 and 2028. A further up to 0.3% of GDP in each of those two years is envisaged for measures to strengthen energy resilience.

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