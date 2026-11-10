The Council of the EU backed the European Commission’s proposal to postpone by one year the requirements for reporting and verification of methane emissions for fossil fuel importers. As Anadolu Agency reports, the reporting and verification requirements are planned to be moved to January 2028. The final timetable still has to be agreed by the Council of the EU and the European Parliament.

In October, the European Parliament supported a three-year postponement of part of the obligations. On November 6, the Council of the EU approved a shorter, one-year option but added a review mechanism. By September 30, 2027, the European Commission is to assess whether the necessary conditions are in place to launch the reporting system, which could potentially open the way for another extension of the deadlines.

Deadlines for importers

Under the Council of the EU’s proposal, the deadline for submitting data on methane emissions intensity will be moved to August 2029, while the deadline for complying with emissions limits will be moved to August 2031. EU member state governments explain the need for the postponement by risks to gas supplies amid the war in the Middle East and rising prices.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Lea Pilsner, energy policy director at Environmental Defense Fund Europe, said that one year would give companies and governments time to prepare. At the same time, she warned that several review points create risks for the implementation of the regulation and increase uncertainty for investors and companies that had already been preparing to meet the new requirements.

Arguments of environmental organizations

Pablo Lopez Legarreta, Clean Air Task Force’s methane policy manager for Europe, called the Council of the EU’s position a step in the right direction, but stressed that “one year must mean one year.” According to him, each year of delaying the standard means an additional 1–2 million tonnes of methane emissions.

Methane retains more than 80 times as much heat as the same amount of carbon dioxide when the impact is assessed over 20 years. According to the EU, methane emissions cause about 30% of global warming. Representatives of Environmental Defense Fund Europe also cite an International Energy Agency estimate that applying available methane emissions reduction technologies could make nearly 15 billion cubic metres of gas additionally available to markets in the short term.

Read us on