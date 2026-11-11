In Cardiff, the city council’s licensing subcommittee will consider Millenium Stadium’s request to extend its operating hours until 3:00 on November 25. This is necessary for the Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury fight scheduled for December 11, Interia Sport reports.

Request for nighttime operation

The main event is due to take place at 1:00 local time. The stadium has applied for a one-off permit to operate until 3:00. Millenium Stadium was chosen instead of London’s Wembley, in particular because it has a roof and allows the event to finish later.

According to the publication, the sporting evening at Wembley would have had to end at 23:00 local time. The organizers want to hold the main fight later in order to attract a larger audience in the U.S. market.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Residents’ objections

Some Cardiff residents have opposed extending the arena’s operating hours. One of them urged the council to reject the application in its current form, citing possible additional noise, disorder and disturbance in the early morning hours.

Another resident said that shouting, singing and antisocial behaviour after the event could disturb families living near the stadium. He also expressed concern about the combination of late-night alcohol consumption and the lack of transport.

As Interia Sport notes, citing TalkSPORT, a refusal to amend the licence conditions could potentially put the fight at risk.

Read us on