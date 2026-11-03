Launceston City Council in Australia plans to cut about 10 full-time equivalent management-level positions. This is expected to save about $1.9 million a year in staffing costs, ABC News Australia reports.

Changes to the council structure

City Council chief executive Sam Johnson informed employees and council members about the changes in an email on October 26. In a statement, the council said it was changing its organisational structure and working with employees affected by the decision.

According to the council's assessment, the reorganisation is intended to deliver significant operational savings without worsening service delivery. The changes concern team structures and work networks and are based on recent productivity improvement measures.

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Museum positions and employee transfers

According to ABC News Australia, some of the cuts may affect employees of the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery in Launceston. The council said it would consider transferring employees to other roles where possible.

Launceston's 2026–2027 budget provides for an underlying operating deficit of $2.2 million. The changes are planned to be introduced at the end of January.

Tasmanian secretary of the Australian Services Union Tash Work said the union would seek fair redundancy payments or acceptable transfer options for its members. She also stressed the need to prevent staffing cuts from negatively affecting services for the community.

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