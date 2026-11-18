In Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, and beyond, thousands of people took to the streets in support of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele and Salvadoran military personnel taking part in the fight against gangs. Participants in the rallies called on Bukele not to stop the fight and to provide drones and robotic dogs to forces opposing gang groups.

As France 24 reports, Haiti’s Council of Ministers ratified a cooperation agreement with El Salvador but did not disclose details of the document. Haitian Justice Minister Patrick Pélissier, who is in El Salvador, said there is no specific date for the withdrawal of Salvadoran troops. According to him, their support is needed to strengthen the Haitian police at least until elections scheduled for next year.

Support for Salvadoran troops

Last month, Bukele sent about 2,500 troops to Haiti after an October 18 attack on four Salvadoran aircraft mechanics, who are still considered missing. Clashes continue in the country between gangs and forces operating with the support of the Haitian authorities. According to data cited in the report, more than 20,000 people have been killed in Haiti over the past five years, while gangs control approximately 70% of Port-au-Prince.

On Tuesday afternoon, police used tear gas and dispersed a crowd heading toward a stadium recently secured by Haitian and foreign forces. Gangs had controlled it for more than two years, preventing Haiti’s national team from hosting World Cup qualifying matches at home.

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Experts’ warnings

Analysts at the International Crisis Group warned that Haiti still lacks a long-term security plan for after a possible withdrawal of foreign forces. The organization’s report, based on more than 100 interviews with officials in Haiti and abroad, cites a lack of a strategy to identify threats, coordinate security forces, and sustainably reduce violence.

According to the report, Haiti’s National Police had no more than 8,000 active officers last year for a country with a population of nearly 12 million. The International Crisis Group called for improved pay, social benefits, and service conditions for police officers, the introduction of specialized training, and a clear career advancement system based on work performance rather than politics.

The UN reported that at least 87 civilians, including 21 children, were killed by drone strikes from July 2025 to September 2026. El Salvador’s Vice President Félix Ulloa said the bilateral agreement with Haiti would not be made public. Ulloa and El Salvador’s Security Minister Gustavo Villatoro also said that the troops would return home after the four missing aircraft mechanics are found.

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