Moreton Bay City Council in Queensland, Australia, has agreed to close a designated camping site for homeless people at Wyllie Park in the Petrie suburb. The decision was made after the state body Economic Development Queensland threatened the local authorities with legal action.

State agency's conditions

In August, the council allowed free camping for people experiencing homelessness at Wyllie Park. Economic Development Queensland said the site was illegal because the park is located within the Moreton Bay Central priority development area.

As ABC News reports, in a letter to the council, the state body promised not to take legal action if it complied with a list of requirements. In particular, the council must not register new people at the site, while current residents must leave after the end of the 21-day registration period.

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The park must be vacated

Economic Development Queensland chief executive Julian Simmonds said the possibility of legal action would remain until the park was completely vacated. He said he would withdraw the notice requiring an explanation after receiving confirmation that the trial registrations had ended and Wyllie Park had been vacated.

After people leave, the council must also monitor the area to ensure that no one tries to settle there again. Moreton Bay Mayor Peter Flannery said the municipality would comply with the state authorities' requirement. According to him, a court challenge could cost local taxpayers millions of dollars and would likely end in the council's defeat.

Flannery stressed that the council created the site as a short-term solution to chronic homelessness, particularly in busy public places along the Redcliffe waterfront. He also said the site provided a safer place for people who do not have access to emergency or supported housing in Moreton Bay.

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