Newcastle City Council in Australia has banned the climate group Rising Tide from holding protests and other events on community-owned land “from now on and into the future”. The motion was passed thanks to the casting vote of Newcastle Lord Mayor Gavin Morris, ABC News Australia reports.

The ban also applies to groups affiliated with Rising Tide. Previously, the city council had allowed activists to organize an event at Camp Shortland near the harbour. Events affected by the decision include the People’s Blockade of Newcastle Harbour, scheduled for February next year.

The mayor’s and council’s position

Gavin Morris said the decision was based on safety concerns during previous Rising Tide actions. According to him, participants repeatedly went beyond the established boundaries despite requests to comply with them. The mayor also explained that the reference to affiliated organizations was intended to prevent the same protests from being held under different names.

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Greens Party councillor Siobhan Isherwood voted against it. She said democracy requires the right to freedom of speech and peaceful protest, and that council representatives must protect this right in areas under their jurisdiction.

Police applied to the court

Rising Tide activist Zach Schofield called the council’s decision excessive. He said that during the three previous blockades, which involved hundreds of people on the water, there were almost no serious safety problems.

The group’s nearest action, the anti-coal Paddle for the Planet in Newcastle Harbour, does not involve the use of community land, so the council’s ban does not apply to it. At the same time, the Supreme Court of New South Wales is considering a police application to ban the event. The court was told that up to 785 people could take part, of whom at least 500 have already registered. Police expressed concerns about the safety of participants on the water and possible counterprotests after the five-hour action ends.

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