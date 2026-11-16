Nvidia’s board of directors is not considering Jensen Huang’s return as the company’s chief executive officer. A source familiar with the situation told The Hill.

Calls to bring Huang back

Huang, Nvidia’s longtime chief executive officer, resigned last Thursday. As The Hill writes, the Financial Times reported that he is discussing a possible return with allies in Silicon Valley.

After Huang’s resignation, petitions calling for his reinstatement began circulating. US President Donald Trump said he would not object to such a decision, adding that, in his opinion, Huang had learned an important lesson.

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An open letter supporting the former executive’s return was signed by more than 170,000 people. Signatories include SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, and Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan. The letter’s authors called for Huang to be reinstated pending an independent investigation and asked the board to provide convincing evidence that his removal serves Nvidia’s interests.

Investigation

Nvidia’s board of directors launched an investigation last week, before Huang’s resignation. At the same time, lawmakers in the US Congress began their own inquiries, The Hill notes.

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