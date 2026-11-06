The NATO-Ukraine Council held an extraordinary meeting at Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, where Ukraine’s urgent defense needs ahead of winter were discussed, Anadolu Agency reports.

Meeting participants

The meeting was chaired by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The Ukrainian side was represented by Serhii Boiev, who attended in Brussels, and Serhii Sobko, who joined the meeting via video link. They informed representatives of allied states about Ukraine’s current needs.

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Need for supplies and funding

Ukraine’s Mission to NATO stated that it is necessary to mobilize partners as much as possible, accelerate the adoption of new decisions, and turn previously announced commitments into concrete equipment deliveries or fund transfers. In its assessment, the meeting was particularly important ahead of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting scheduled for November 17 under the leadership of the United Kingdom and Germany.

The Ukrainian mission also reported that partners were provided with updated information on the scale and nature of threats from the Russian Federation — the aggressor state — as well as on Ukraine’s priority needs for current defense tasks and for next year.

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