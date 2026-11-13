The UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution extending the mandate of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA). Its work was extended until November 15, 2027, Anadolu Agency reports.

The mission has operated since 2014

MINUSCA was established in 2014 to respond to the security, humanitarian, human rights and political crisis in the Central African Republic, as well as its regional consequences. The country has experienced instability since 2013, when a coup triggered armed conflict, mass displacement and a prolonged humanitarian crisis.

In 2019, the CAR government and 14 armed groups signed a peace agreement, but violence continues in some parts of the country. The security situation has also worsened in the northeast of the country near the borders with Sudan and Chad due to the consequences of the war in Sudan.

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Border attacks

In June, armed groups seized the border town of Am-Dafok. Thousands of people were forced to leave their homes, while six MINUSCA peacekeepers were injured in an attack on a UN base.

The UN warned against a premature withdrawal of the peacekeeping contingent. The organization stressed that the transfer of responsibility for security to national authorities must take place gradually and with consideration for the situation on the ground.

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