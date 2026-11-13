The UN Security Council unanimously voted to extend Yemen-related sanctions measures for one year, including asset freezes and travel restrictions. The council also demanded an end to Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia.

As Al Jazeera reports, the mandate of the UN Panel of Experts on Yemen, which provides recommendations on sanctions, was also extended. The resolution condemned the Houthis’ military escalation, their maritime and cross-border attacks against Saudi Arabia, as well as threats to commercial vessels.

Drone interceptions in Saudi Arabia

On the same day, the Saudi-led coalition reported intercepting suspected Houthi drones over the Riyadh region and the kingdom’s Eastern Province. Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed that the movement had attacked Saudi Arabia’s oil and military infrastructure, including a pumping station on the East-West pipeline and an oil facility in Yanbu on the Red Sea.

Saree also claimed a drone attack on a military transport aircraft at Sharurah airport and that a ballistic missile struck the Khamis Mushait air base. These details are presented as claims by the Houthi representative. He also claimed an attack on Saudi Aramco’s headquarters in Riyadh and rejected Saudi Arabia’s claims of an alleged Houthi attack on the Mecca region.

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Saudi authorities reported that about 4 million barrels of crude oil per day had been redirected through the East-West pipeline to Yanbu, accounting for approximately 4% of global supplies.

Humanitarian situation in Yemen

The Security Council called on all parties to refrain from escalatory actions and resolve disputes through negotiations. At the same time, it stressed that sanctions restrictions must not apply to humanitarian aid and supplies for the basic needs of civilians.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that more than 333,000 people have been displaced in Yemen since the beginning of August, including more than 24,000 during the past week. According to the agency, violence is damaging medical facilities, forcing families to leave their homes, and hampering the work of humanitarian organizations.

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