Central Australian councils report difficulties accessing government recovery funding after heavy rainfall and floods damaged roads and isolated remote communities. Nearly eight months after the severe weather, some applications are still under review, ABC News Australia reports.

Applications and council expenses

Barkly Regional Council Mayor Sid Vashist said floods in February and March affected about 70% of the council's roads. Its first funding application was submitted only earlier this month. The application, worth between $4.3 million and $4.7 million, covers more than 30 roads and 127 damaged sites across eight communities.

According to Vashist, the council had to pay engineers and consultants upfront, while it was not told when a funding decision would be made. He stressed that the council does not want to enter the next wet season without recovery work having begun.

McDonnell Regional Council chief executive Belinda Urquhart said the council had been unable to secure funding to address the consequences of the same floods. She believes the application requirements are too complex for remote councils. According to her, the current rules also do not allow funds to be directed towards building new bridges or crossings in flood-prone areas where such structures did not previously exist.

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The government acknowledged delays

Alice Springs Town Council chief executive Peter Warriss also said he did not believe his council had received funding to reimburse earlier flood damage. He proposed introducing upfront payments so that councils could hire contractors and start work before receiving reimbursement.

Federal Emergency Management Minister Kristy McBain confirmed that the system operates on a reimbursement basis: councils submit applications through the Northern Territory government. She acknowledged that the process is taking too long. A national task force, which includes Barkly Regional Council and Katherine Town Council, is examining the delays.

The Northern Territory government confirmed that Barkly's application is still being assessed. Applications from Alice Springs Town Council, submitted in June and updated in August, are also under review. At the same time, the government said McDonnell Regional Council had not submitted a formal application, although applications for reconstruction are open until April. A government representative acknowledged that national requirements make it harder for some councils to submit applications and said the government was working with federal authorities to simplify procedures.

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