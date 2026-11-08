On Groote Eylandt in Australia’s Northern Territory, broadcaster Percy Bishop has called for the expansion of Radio Angurugu’s coverage, as six remote communities have no access to emergency radio messages during cyclones and other dangerous situations. This was reported by ABC News.

In March, Bishop spent 32 hours on air, providing information about the movement of Tropical Cyclone Narell near the island. After the cyclone, which brought down trees but caused no significant lasting damage, his work was recognized by politicians, including Northern Territory Chief Minister Lia Finocchiaro.

Six communities outside the signal area

Bishop stressed that the story should not be limited to his broadcast during the cyclone, as six vulnerable communities on Groote Eylandt remain without access to a radio signal. He said residents should be able to receive information about storms, fires and other emergencies, as well as inform the outside world about danger.

Radio Angurugu broadcasts in English and Anindilyakwa on 102.9 FM. At present, the signal is mainly available in the two largest communities, Angurugu and Umbakumba, but does not reach hard-to-access areas of the island.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Support without a funding decision

Sixteen-year-old island resident Mishia Wilfred said the lack of a radio signal creates risks for people in remote areas, where mobile communications and the internet may be unstable during a storm.

Anindilyakwa Land Council chief executive Kupa Teao supported the expansion of broadcasting and said there was a need to ensure communication with all traditional owners of land across the Groote Archipelago. Radio Angurugu is an independent organization, but most of its funding comes through the Anindilyakwa Land Council.

At the same time, it is still unknown whether the council will fund the upgrade requested by Groote Broadcasting or whether additional funding will have to be sought from the Northern Territory government. The regional government said it would consider any formal request in due course.

Read us on