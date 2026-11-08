In Ghana’s capital, Accra, radio host Philip Osei Bonsu, known as O.B., was named Journalist of the Year by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA). He received the GJA/P.A.V. Ansah Journalist of the Year award on November 7, 2026, during the 30th GJA Media Awards ceremony, The Rio Times reports.

Bonsu hosts Ekosiisen, a late-afternoon current affairs program on Ghanaian radio station Asempa FM. The ceremony was held at the Palms Conference Centre of the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel. The event focused on recognizing professional achievements, strengthening media freedom and countering hate speech in the digital age.

Other award winners

The jury reviewed 327 entries from 206 contenders. Freelancer Nabil Ahmed Rufai won the television news category for Stolen Childhood, a report on child labor in Ghana’s fishing industry. Mohammed Fugu won the print news category, Clinton Yeboah received the award for the best radio report, and Nathaniel Atto of Joy FM was recognized for sports journalism.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statements on journalists’ safety

During the ceremony, GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour raised the issue of media workers’ safety. According to him, five attacks on journalists were recorded in the country in January 2026, with security personnel allegedly involved in three of them. The association had previously also stated that these three incidents could have been linked to state security agencies.

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama said the 2027 budget provides 10 million Ghanaian cedis as initial funding for the Media Development Fund. According to him, the funds are planned to support journalists’ welfare, professional training, investigative journalism, digital literacy and safety training. Mahama also promised to respect media editorial independence.

Read us on