On November 12 in Brussels, Google suffered a setback: an adviser to Europe’s highest court criticized a lower court’s decision to annul a €1.49 billion fine. The penalty against the U.S. technology company was imposed seven years ago over anti-competitive practices related to online advertising. In dollar terms, the fine amounts to $1.7 billion.

Fine in the online advertising case

In 2024, the EU General Court annulled the European Union’s decision to impose this fine. The European Commission then challenged the ruling by filing an appeal with the Court of Justice of the European Union, based in Luxembourg.

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European Commission’s appeal

The report also gives the exchange rate: one U.S. dollar was equal to €0.9027. The Channel NewsAsia report cites Reuters; the report is dated November 12, 2026, 17:29. The photo in the report shows the Google logo near the company’s headquarters in New York. The image is dated July 1, 2026.

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