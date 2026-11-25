Jared Kushner, an adviser and envoy to US President Donald Trump, discussed the situation in Gaza with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday evening. According to several Jerusalem Post sources, Kushner urged Israel to step up the admission of humanitarian aid into the enclave before winter and facilitate the deployment of a multinational contingent.

Aid before winter

An Israeli official told the publication that Netanyahu and Kushner held a substantive conversation about humanitarian aid for Gaza and preparations for winter. According to him, they agreed to continue working together on these issues.

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The conversation also concerned advancing other issues related to Trump’s plan for Gaza.

Assessment of the conversation

An official from the Board of Peace described the conversation as “very positive” and said he expects further progress soon.

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