In Peshawar, Pakistan, the governor’s adviser on information and public relations, Samar Haroon Bilour, said that normal trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan cannot resume as long as, in her words, terrorist attacks on Pakistan are carried out from Afghan territory and the country’s sovereignty is called into question. This was reported by Dawn.

Condition for opening trade routes

According to Bilour, the resumption of trade routes depends on addressing Pakistan’s legitimate security concerns and practical cooperation with the Afghan authorities. She urged Kabul to ensure that Afghan territory is not used by militant groups for attacks against Pakistan.

The official said that the terrorist threat persists, but the law-and-order situation in the province has improved. She linked this to increased police patrolling and better coordination between police and security forces.

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Security measures in the province

Bilour said that district representative and development councils provide a platform for consultations with local residents and facilitate intelligence-based operations. She also said that between 5,000 and 6,000 people out of nearly 10,000 involved in private security had been returned to police units for reassignment.

The remaining cases, she said, are being considered individually in view of the real security threats faced by political and religious leaders. Bilour stressed that young people’s access to education, jobs and development opportunities is necessary to prevent their involvement in militant activity.

Statements on government programs

The adviser also called the Sehat Card program important for low-income and lower-middle-income families. At the same time, she expressed concern over allegations of corruption, the influence of interest groups and preferential treatment in procurement, stressing the need for transparency, accountability and adherence to the principle of merit.

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