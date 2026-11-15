The UK government’s independent adviser on rape, Professor Katrin Hohl, has called for a more detailed examination of how sexual violence cases are handled in courts in England and Wales. She said that public attention following comedian Russell Brand’s conviction for rape should be used to study the prevalence of rape myths during trials and the directions judges give to juries, The Guardian reports.

Call for court transparency

According to Hohl, there are numerous problems in the justice system concerning the treatment of people who report rape and sexual violence. At the same time, the course of investigations and court hearings largely remains opaque to the public.

The professor stressed the need for proper research into the actions of lawyers, judges and jurors during such trials. In her view, this is necessary so that victims can seek the justice provided for by law.

Hohl noted that the police and the Crown Prosecution Service have made significant progress through Operation Soteria. This approach involves focusing investigations on suspects rather than on the conduct of victims. At the same time, the court system, in the adviser’s assessment, is lagging behind these changes.

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A report published by Hohl last month states that sexual violence cases prepared under the new system may face serious obstacles at the trial stage. She named the use of rape myths by defence lawyers as one possible problem.

Directions for juries

Victims’ Commissioner Claire Waxman also called for a legal duty to be introduced requiring judges to give directions to juries if rape myths are expressed during hearings. According to her, justice must be based on evidence rather than false assumptions.

During Brand’s trial, his lawyer Ian Winter said that the women who made the allegations did not resist, scream or try to leave. According to the publication, Brand was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison after being found guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others.

After the verdict, support services for victims of rape and sexual violence reported a significant increase in contacts. Rape Crisis England & Wales chief executive Ciara Bergman said the number of calls to the 24-hour helpline had quadrupled since the start of the month.

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