Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has unveiled the new Super Ice cruise missile, the next generation of the Icebreaker. The missile has a 1,000-pound warhead, whereas the Icebreaker’s warhead weighed 250 pounds, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Range and launch platforms

According to Rafael, Super Ice has a longer range and higher speed than the previous model, but the company did not disclose exact figures. The Icebreaker’s range exceeded 300 kilometers, and its speed was at least Mach 0.8–0.9.

Super Ice can be launched from F-35, F-16, and F-15 aircraft. Rafael also stated that the missile can be integrated onto air, naval, and ground launch platforms. According to Gad Geva, Rafael’s senior vice president and head of the air systems division, integrating it onto a wide range of aviation platforms does not require significant modifications to the carriers.

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Guidance system

The company said the missile is equipped with autonomous navigation, a low-altitude terrain-following flight system, and an electro-optical guidance system using image-matching technology. Super Ice is also designed to operate in various weather conditions and provide high-precision strikes against different targets.

As the Jerusalem Post notes, missiles of this type are intended to strike strategic and heavily protected facilities with little warning time. Rafael did not name a specific threat that Super Ice was developed to counter. The missile is expected to enter service in early 2027.

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