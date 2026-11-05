Raphinha extends Barcelona contract until 2030 — Interia Sport

In Barcelona, Spain, Brazilian footballer Raphinha has extended his contract with FC Barcelona until 2030. The previous agreement of the 29-year-old player with the Catalan club was valid until the end of June 2028. Interia Sport reports the signing of the new contract.

Raphinha's role in the team

According to the outlet, at the start of the season head coach Hansi Flick moved Raphinha to the centre-forward position. Interia Sport notes that the Brazilian has been performing well in this role following Robert Lewandowski's summer departure from the club.

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The outlet also reports that Barcelona did not bring in another striker to replace Lewandowski. Raphinha and the Polish footballer played together in the Catalan team for four years. Following a recent injury, the Brazilian needed time to regain his form, according to Interia Sport.

Next match

Barcelona will play their next match on Sunday, November 8. The team will face Atlético in a Matchday 12 La Liga fixture scheduled to kick off at 21:00.

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