In Prague, Czechia, Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya said the team aims to use the experience of last season’s penalty shootout defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final to improve this year’s result. The Guardian reports.

Final defeat as an incentive

Last season, Arsenal won all eight matches of the Champions League league phase before reaching the final in Budapest. There, the London side lost to PSG in a penalty shootout.

According to Raya, the experience has not left the team. The goalkeeper expressed hope that winning the Champions League would help Arsenal put the defeat behind them, while stressing that the pain should remain an internal incentive for the players.

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Save in the match against Slavia

In the match against Prague’s Slavia, Raya made an important diving save following a header by Oskar Kubiak. Arsenal led 2-0 after the first half, while their opponents tried to fight back. Thanks to this result, the London club collected 10 points in four matches and moved up to third place in the league table.

Raya also linked his decisive saves to belief in his own abilities and weekly work. According to him, he is additionally motivated by the trust of the coaching staff, the goalkeeping coach and the team. The match against Slavia became Arsenal’s 10th away match in European competitions without defeat.

Arsenal’s next opponent in the Champions League will be Borussia Dortmund, while on December 9 the team will host Real Madrid. These matches could affect the London side’s chances of finishing the league phase in the top two.

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