Former NFL head coach and ESPN analyst Rex Ryan surrendered to police on Wednesday after an incident in Nashville involving two pedestrians. According to The Guardian, Ryan faces six charges classified as misdemeanors.

Police account

Nashville police said the incident occurred last week in the city center. According to police, the pedestrians were crossing the main street and had the right of way when Ryan allegedly turned on a red light. Police claim that he drove over their feet with his car and then left the scene.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Six counts

According to court records, Ryan was charged with two counts each of leaving the scene of an accident, failing to provide information or assistance, and failing to obey a traffic control signal. All six counts are misdemeanors.

Ryan is due to appear in court next month. He is 63 years old. He led the New York Jets from 2009 to 2014 and the Buffalo Bills from 2015 to 2016. After ending his coaching career, Ryan has worked as an NFL analyst at ESPN, including appearing on the network's pregame broadcasts.

Read us on