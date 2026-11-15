In Florida, United States, United Launch Alliance's Vulcan rocket failed shortly after launch. On board were 40 satellites of Amazon Leo, a division of Amazon for broadband satellite internet. These spacecraft constituted the rocket's payload, which was lost.

Launch from Florida

According to Channel NewsAsia, citing Reuters, the launch took place on Sunday, November 15. Vulcan lifted off from Florida, and the failure occurred shortly after liftoff. Amazon Leo is an Amazon division developing broadband internet services using satellites.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

ULA's first failed mission

United Launch Alliance is a joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin, and the Vulcan rocket belongs to this company. As CNA notes, this mission was ULA's first failed one in the company's two-decade history. The report does not specify the reasons for the post-launch failure.

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