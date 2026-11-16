Germany’s Federal Court of Auditors has called on the country’s government to strengthen oversight of Deutsche Bahn projects. The head of the oversight body, Ansgar Gawelinski, said there were shortcomings in the company’s approach to planning, particularly during the modernization of rail corridors, Tagesschau reports.

Concerns about planning

According to Gawelinski, addressing the identified shortcomings alone would be a significant step forward. He noted that Deutsche Bahn must first carry out internal work within its own structure.

At the same time, the president of the Federal Court of Auditors called on the federal government, as Deutsche Bahn’s owner, to exercise more active oversight of the company. The oversight body is examining, in particular, how the state manages its stake in it. In Gawelinski’s view, the government has more opportunities to manage the railway more strictly.

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Targets for DB InfraGo

According to Bild, the federal authorities plan to monitor multibillion-euro investments in the rail network more closely. For the infrastructure unit DB InfraGo, there is an agreement on 71 target indicators in the areas of performance, reporting and finance.

Transport Minister Steffen Bilger said that a company receiving billions of euros in taxpayers’ money must deliver results. Over the next five years, the federal government plans to invest €80 billion in tracks, stations and switches.

Bilger noted that if it becomes clear that Deutsche Bahn is failing to meet the established targets, the company must take corrective measures. According to Bild, bonuses for DB InfraGo’s management board are also planned to be linked to achieving the agreed indicators. Under the minister’s plan, the new rules are to take effect at the beginning of next year.

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