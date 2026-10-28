Ramaphosa deploys 510 troops to KwaZulu-Natal — TimesLIVE

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa decided to deploy 510 military personnel to the province of KwaZulu-Natal to assist police in maintaining public order following violent protests. As TimesLIVE reports, the military is to support the South African Police Service.

Operation period and costs

The deployment of military personnel is scheduled for the period from October 9 to November 30. The estimated cost of the operation will amount to 34 million rand. The presidential administration also confirmed that members of the South African National Defence Force will remain on standby to support the police.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Cause of the protests

The unrest is linked to a July ruling by South Africa's Constitutional Court, which declared key provisions of the Refugees Act unconstitutional and invalid. After that, on September 28, the Department of Home Affairs issued a directive under which refugee reception offices must accept asylum applications regardless of whether a person entered South Africa legally.

The directive triggered violent demonstrations in KwaZulu-Natal, led by the March and March movement. Representatives of the movement criticized the deployment of the military and said that the state is waging war against its own people.

Read us on