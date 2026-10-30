South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, ahead of the local elections on November 4, urged candidates from the African National Congress (ANC) not to treat voters with arrogance and not to appropriate money intended for development. Concluding a two-day election campaign tour of KwaZulu-Natal province, he said that candidates must justify people’s trust.

As TimesLIVE reports, Ramaphosa addressed candidates in Gumbanati, where he concluded the tour. He said that people had elected them because they trusted them, so candidates must work hard, not be detached, not look down on voters and not steal development funds.

Campaign in KwaZulu-Natal

The election campaign tour focused on the eThekwini municipality, where, according to polls, the ANC may face its most difficult test and lose control of the municipality for the first time. Pickets by supporters of the MK party, associated with former South African President Jacob Zuma, took place along the route of the presidential motorcade. In Gumbanati, they were joined by supporters of the Inkatha Freedom Party.

Ramaphosa told supporters that only the ANC has the policies, capacity and experience to implement meaningful development programmes. He also said that during the campaign he had heard complaints from provincial residents about unemployment and mentioned infrastructure projects which, he said, should promote economic growth and job creation.

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Housing for flood victims

As part of the governmental portion of the visit, Ramaphosa visited Montclair, where he inspected progress in housing families displaced by the 2022 floods. According to the presidency, another 500 housing units are planned to be repaired there, in order to provide more than 1,000 housing units in total to people who are still in temporary shelters.

The president also handed over houses to recipients in Cornubia, north of Durban. According to him, another 145 houses are being built in the second phase of the project, and a total of 460 permanent homes are planned to be completed by mid-2027. Ramaphosa stressed that temporary housing must not become permanent.

At a meeting with representatives of the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union in Tongaat, he promised to speed up the allocation of funds to schools and hire more teachers and administrative staff to fill vacancies.

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