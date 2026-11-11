In the United States, Illinois Congresswoman Delia Ramirez held initial talks with House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries on a possible vote on a bill to restrict weapons transfers to Israel in the next Congress. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing Drop Site News.

Bill to restrict supplies

Ramirez is the author of the Block the Bombs Act, introduced in May 2025. The document provides for a ban on the sale, transfer, or export to Israel of certain types of offensive weapons, including bunker-busting bombs, artillery shells, and precision-guided munitions, unless conditions specified by the bill are met.

The initiative has 82 co-sponsors, but the House of Representatives has not yet brought it to a vote. According to Ramirez, Jeffries did not give her a direct refusal, and she plans to speak with him again in the coming days.

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Betting on the progressive wing

According to Ramirez, the Congressional Progressive Caucus, which is expected to grow after the November 3 midterm elections, could play a key role in advancing the document. She also discussed the strategy with caucus chair Greg Casar and met with several newly elected lawmakers who supported ending U.S. military support for Israel during the campaign.

Jeffries has not publicly committed to bringing the bill to a vote. Democrats, who gained control of both chambers of Congress, are due to hold House leadership elections later this month, while the full House will elect a speaker after the 120th Congress begins work in January.

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