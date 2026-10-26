In Johannesburg, South Africa, Rand Water has urged residents to immediately reduce water consumption by 15% due to significant pressure on the main water supply system. The system is operating at maximum capacity, while persistently high demand increases the risk of water supply disruptions, TimesLIVE reports.

At the same time, residents of several city areas complain that they have had no water for a week or longer. In particular, disruptions have been recorded in Brixton, Mayfair West, Greenside, Melville, Crosby and Parktown West, which receive water through the Commando system. The Crosby and Brixton reservoirs, as well as the Brixton water tower, remained at critically low levels throughout the week.

Water losses and restrictions

Johannesburg Water said its systems were under significant strain and asked residents and businesses not to use drinking water for non-essential purposes. Level 1 restrictions are in force in the city: watering gardens and filling swimming pools are prohibited from 06:00 to 18:00, as is washing cars, pavements and driveways with hoses.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to the publication, Johannesburg Water's aging infrastructure loses nearly half of the water it purchases from Rand Water. About 32% of water is lost through pipe bursts and leaks, and the city reports an average of 140 pipe bursts daily. Annual non-revenue water losses are estimated at 3–3.8 billion rand, while the infrastructure renewal backlog ranges from 26.6 billion to 64 billion rand.

Prolonged disruptions in city areas

Parktown West resident Helen Wilson said she has been without water for 10 weeks. According to her, during the past week water appeared only as a weak flow at night, so she and her husband installed tanks to store water.

Kensington Ridge resident Shamima Bhabha said that since March, water in her area has either been unavailable or has been supplied from midnight until about five in the morning. She linked the problems to the Alexander Park reservoir being switched to bypass mode and to a change in the system's configuration. The disruptions also affected businesses in the Selby area: business owners said power outages stop the pumps needed to supply water.

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