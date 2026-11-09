Early invasive heart procedures do not prolong the lives of patients with stable coronary artery disease and abnormal stress test results compared with initial treatment with medication and lifestyle changes. This was the conclusion reached by the authors of the international ISCHEMIA-EXTEND study, News-Medical reports.

The difference in mortality was minimal

Researchers analyzed long-term follow-up data from participants in the ISCHEMIA trial, which involved more than 5,000 men and women with stable coronary artery disease. Over nearly ten years, the probability of death was 26% in the early invasive treatment group and 27% in the conservative approach group.

Overall, the study recorded 1,071 deaths over up to 13 years from the time patients were enrolled. Researchers were able to determine the vital status of 96% of participants through direct contact and national medical registries.

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Procedures relieved symptoms

Invasive treatment included, in particular, stent placement and coronary bypass surgery. Earlier ISCHEMIA results showed that combining such procedures with medication and lifestyle changes reduced symptoms and improved the quality of life of people with chest pain, but did not reduce the incidence of serious heart problems.

The trial involved patients from 320 hospitals in 37 countries across Europe, North America, Asia, and the South Pacific. All received medication to control cholesterol and blood pressure, as well as recommendations on diet and physical activity. One group underwent procedures soon after an abnormal stress test, while the other received them only if symptoms worsened or after a heart attack.

The authors emphasized that the conclusions apply specifically to stable chronic coronary artery disease. Invasive restoration of blood flow remains vital for patients with a heart attack or a threat of a heart attack. The results were presented at a scientific session of the American Heart Association and simultaneously published in the journal JAMA.

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