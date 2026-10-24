The emirate of Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE has closed all beaches for an indefinite period due to efforts to contain an oil spill from a supertanker in the Arabian Gulf. The UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment confirmed the incident on Friday morning.

Beach closures in three emirates

As The National reports, authorities in the emirate of Umm Al Quwain had earlier temporarily closed all beaches and coastal areas. In Sharjah, access to Al Hamriyah Beach was restricted as a precautionary measure.

According to the ministry, the spill caused a strong smell reported by residents in various parts of the country in recent days. The scale of the oil slick remains unclear at present.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Pollution containment operations

Umm Al Quwain Municipality reported field operations to contain the effects of the spill and minimize damage to the marine and coastal environment. Specialists will monitor the situation, identify affected areas, and assist with cleanup and assessment of the pollution's consequences.

Greenpeace Mena campaign manager Inesaf Benzaki stressed that swift action is especially important because of the semi-enclosed geography of the Arabian Gulf: limited water exchange with the open ocean may contribute to pollutants persisting longer. John Burt, director of the Mubadala Center for Climate and Environmental Sciences at New York University Abu Dhabi, previously noted that oil reaching the coast could make recovery costly and prolonged.

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