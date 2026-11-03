In Australia, the first public data on sponsored parliamentary passes showed that Shadow Health Minister Anne Ruston is the main sponsor of a pass for Kai Cantwell, chief executive of the gambling lobbying group Responsible Wagering Australia. Cantwell was previously Ruston’s chief of staff when she served as minister for families and social services, ABC News Australia reports.

Responsible Wagering Australia represents, among others, bet365, Sportsbet and Betfair. Another pass for this organisation is sponsored by Labor senator Raff Ciccone, with Ruston serving as the second sponsor in this case. Ruston declined to comment.

New disclosure rules

For the first time, the public has been able to see which federal politicians provide lobbyists with access to Parliament. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced changes to access and disclosure rules in June following a review of the system.

The first report on sponsored access cards contains information on just over 100 passes. At the same time, the Department of Parliamentary Services reported that 1,086 cards issued under the previous system still need to be assessed and processed under the updated rules.

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Passes for energy sector representatives

The list also names ministers and MPs who sponsor passes for energy sector representatives. Energy Minister Chris Bowen and Industry Minister Tim Ayres sponsor Benjamin Oquist, who leads climate advocacy at the lobbying firm DPG Advisory Solutions.

Canberra MP David Smith sponsors a pass for the gas lobbying group Australian Energy Producers. Labor MPs Jannah Stewart and Sarah Witty sponsor Hawker Britton Group, whose clients include Woodside and ConocoPhillips. Sponsoring a pass does not necessarily mean endorsing the views of the lobbyist or organisation.

Australian Democracy Network said the new system does not cover up to 80% of lobbyists who work directly within companies in government relations roles. Independent senator David Pocock called for the rules to be extended to all professional lobbyists and for an end to the practice of former politicians and their office staff moving into industries they previously regulated.

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