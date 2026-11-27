A study involving 1,663 mother–child pairs from France, Greece, Lithuania, Norway, Spain and the United Kingdom found that higher diet quality in childhood was associated with a lower metabolic syndrome risk score in adolescence. At the same time, researchers found no convincing association between maternal diet quality during pregnancy and most cardiometabolic indicators in her child, News-Medical reports.

Diet assessed from pregnancy to adolescence

The HELIX project included six population cohorts. Diet was assessed during pregnancy, in children aged 5 to 12 years, and in adolescents aged 12 to 18 years using food frequency questionnaires. Analyses concerning maternal diet were limited to four cohorts because data for Lithuania and the United Kingdom were unavailable or incomplete.

Researchers used a healthy and sustainable diet index on a scale from 0 to 100 points. It took into account the frequency of consumption of legumes, vegetables, fruit, bread and cereals, fish and seafood, meat, dairy products, and, for children and adolescents, sweets. A higher score indicated greater adherence to recommendations for a healthy and sustainable diet.

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Diet quality declined with age

Among participants for whom diet assessments were available, the average index score was highest during pregnancy, at 62.8 points. In childhood, it was 58.0 points, and in adolescence, 55.2. Diet scores in childhood were more closely associated with scores in adolescence than maternal diet during pregnancy.

The adolescent follow-up included 864 participants, whose average age was 15 years. Nearly one-third of children and adolescents had overweight or obesity. Researchers assessed metabolic risk using combined data on high-density lipoprotein cholesterol, waist circumference, blood pressure, insulin and triglycerides. This indicator is not a clinical diagnosis of metabolic syndrome.

The authors cautioned that the study is observational and does not prove a causal relationship. The questionnaires used to assess the diets of children and adolescents were not validated, and data collection methods differed: parents described children’s diets over the previous year, whereas adolescents reported their diet over the previous three months.

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