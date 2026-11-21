Spanish football club Real Madrid generated operating revenue of €1.221 billion in the 2025–2026 season, while the consolidated revenue of Bayern Munich stood at €988.2 million. Thus, the gap between the clubs’ figures reached approximately €233 million, Euronews reports. At the same time, these figures are not entirely comparable, as Real Madrid does not include player transfer income in its operating revenue.

Real Madrid’s record

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez presented the financial results at the club’s annual general meeting. He also announced a €1.25 billion budget for the 2026–2027 season. The Madrid club exceeded the €1.2 billion mark in operating revenue for the first time.

Real Madrid’s EBITDA — earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation — was a record €287.4 million. Net profit after taxes amounted to around €26 million, 8% higher than in the previous season.

The club’s marketing revenue rose by 6% to €539 million. Revenue from the Santiago Bernabéu stadium increased by 11% to €363 million, while television rights and international competitions brought in another €319 million. Stadium revenue was more than twice as high as in the last season before reconstruction began in 2018–2019.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Bayern approaches one billion

Bayern’s revenue rose from €978.3 million to €988.2 million. Sponsorship income increased by nearly €30 million to €268.4 million. Merchandise revenue also reached a club record of €152.8 million.

At the same time, the German club’s profitability declined: profit before taxes fell by 16.9% to €35.3 million, while net profit dropped by 15.9% to €22.8 million. Bayern explained this by saying that the club had one-off income related to the European Championship and the Champions League final in the previous financial year.

The club also reported that it had exceeded 500,000 members for the first time. According to Bayern, this makes it the world’s largest sports club by membership.

Read us on